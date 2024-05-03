Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.54.

AXTA stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

