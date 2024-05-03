Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.