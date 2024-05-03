Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance
NYSE AXTA opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.54.
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
