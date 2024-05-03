Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.
Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $35.21.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.54.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
