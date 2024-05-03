AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

AXT Trading Up 14.5 %

AXTI traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $3.47. 12,080,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.28.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

