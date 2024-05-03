B. Riley Boosts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $16.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

CNK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,420,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

