B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 22.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 83.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,682 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

