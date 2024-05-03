Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$52.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BDGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.44.

TSE:BDGI traded down C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$43.30. 163,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,456. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$24.55 and a 12 month high of C$51.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.49.

In other news, Director Robert George Blackadar acquired 2,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,100.00. In related news, Director Stephen James Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.95 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00. Also, Director Robert George Blackadar acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,100.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $139,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

