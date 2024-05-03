Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BALL has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.15.

Get Ball alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

Ball Stock Down 0.4 %

BALL stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ball by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ball by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.