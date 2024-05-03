Bank of America Cuts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $112.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.12.

EMN opened at $95.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.00. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

