Bank of America Trims AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Target Price to $51.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.19.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB stock opened at $33.28 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.80%.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.