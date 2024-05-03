Barclays Boosts CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $450.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CACI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $410.64.

Shares of CACI opened at $411.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.99. CACI International has a 1 year low of $293.69 and a 1 year high of $411.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CACI International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

