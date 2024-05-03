Barclays Cuts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $189.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $206.00 to $189.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.10.

F5 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.75. F5 has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that F5 will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,052 shares of company stock worth $2,050,633. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,886 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after buying an additional 317,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $45,937,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in F5 by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after acquiring an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in F5 by 3,545.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 172,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 168,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

