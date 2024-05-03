Barclays Increases 3i Group (LON:III) Price Target to GBX 3,050

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,815 ($35.36) to GBX 3,050 ($38.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.
3i Group Price Performance
3i Group stock traded up GBX 41 ($0.52) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,883 ($36.21). 1,744,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,952. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,702.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,414.70. The firm has a market cap of £28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 622.61, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,709.50 ($21.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,905 ($36.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.
