Barclays Increases 3i Group (LON:III) Price Target to GBX 3,050

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,815 ($35.36) to GBX 3,050 ($38.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

3i Group stock traded up GBX 41 ($0.52) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,883 ($36.21). 1,744,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,952. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,702.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,414.70. The firm has a market cap of £28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 622.61, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,709.50 ($21.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,905 ($36.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

