Barclays Raises Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $178.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $166.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.31.

Get Paylocity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Up 13.1 %

NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $19.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.20. 1,174,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.74. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,572,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,547 shares of company stock worth $9,356,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 144.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.