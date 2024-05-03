Barclays Trims Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Target Price to $32.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

APPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Shares of APPN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 552,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. Appian has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

