Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.73.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$22.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.16. The stock has a market cap of C$39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.