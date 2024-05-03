Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.880-2.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.1 billion-$15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.1 billion. Baxter International also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.670 EPS.
Baxter International Price Performance
Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.89. 6,224,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Baxter International Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.30.
Read Our Latest Report on Baxter International
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baxter International
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.