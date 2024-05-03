Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.880-2.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.1 billion-$15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.1 billion. Baxter International also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.670 EPS.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.89. 6,224,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

