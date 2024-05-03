BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$47.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.50 to C$53.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.15.

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$45.96. 3,004,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98. BCE has a 52-week low of C$43.96 and a 52-week high of C$65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.0377747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

