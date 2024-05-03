Beazer Homes USA, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

BZH stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. 130,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,348. The stock has a market cap of $885.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.25. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

