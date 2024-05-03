Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

BELFB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $58.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $747.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 4.71%.

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 26.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 55,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

