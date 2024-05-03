Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.0 million-$580.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.3 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Belden alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Belden

Belden Stock Performance

BDC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.42. 178,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07. Belden has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.