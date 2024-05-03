Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $25.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.32 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 135,226 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 420,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

