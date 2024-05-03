Berry Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Berry has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berry to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Berry stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 461,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,451. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $611.67 million, a P/E ratio of 791.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Berry had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

