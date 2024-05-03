Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading Down 5.2% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.05. 196,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 953,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Berry had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 4,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Berry by 2,942.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,195 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Berry by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,382,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 988,653 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Berry by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,528,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after buying an additional 882,441 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 425,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $618.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

