Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 2.3%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.20. 34,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 204,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Better Choice Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 95.23% and a negative net margin of 59.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Better Choice

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Better Choice stock. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Better Choice Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTR Free Report ) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.76% of Better Choice worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.