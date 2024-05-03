Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 2.3%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.20. 34,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 204,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.
Better Choice Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 95.23% and a negative net margin of 59.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Better Choice
Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.
