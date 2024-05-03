BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Get BILL alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Price Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $63.30 on Monday. BILL has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BILL will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BILL

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,881,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,234,000 after acquiring an additional 162,428 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after acquiring an additional 723,151 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,632,000 after acquiring an additional 243,788 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $95,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.