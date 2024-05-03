BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.960-2.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. BILL also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.490 EPS.
Shares of BILL stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33. BILL has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
