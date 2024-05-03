BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.960-2.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. BILL also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.490 EPS.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33. BILL has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

