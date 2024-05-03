Bio-Techne Co. (TECH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TECH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

