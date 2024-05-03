BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) to Issue GBX 1.75 Dividend

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Greater Europe Price Performance
BlackRock Greater Europe stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 614 ($7.71). 113,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,588. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 629.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 570.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £616.89 million, a PE ratio of 674.73 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock Greater Europe has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($5.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 653 ($8.20).
About BlackRock Greater Europe
