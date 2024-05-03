BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) to Issue GBX 1.75 Dividend

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Greater Europe stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 614 ($7.71). 113,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,588. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 629.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 570.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £616.89 million, a PE ratio of 674.73 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock Greater Europe has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($5.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 653 ($8.20).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

