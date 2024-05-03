BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,326 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.35% of BlackRock worth $1,636,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,093 shares of company stock valued at $64,108,533. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $754.59. The stock had a trading volume of 146,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $799.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $763.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

