BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a payout ratio of 85.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 374,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,994. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

