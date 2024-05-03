Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Posts Earnings Results

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBSGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, reports. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ BRBS remained flat at $2.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBS. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 3,127,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 281,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 183,361 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

