Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 30.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.50. The stock had a trading volume of 573,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,425.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,163 over the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Stories

