BMO Capital Markets Boosts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$45.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GWO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.60.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GWO traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,810. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$37.06 and a 1-year high of C$45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.20.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$20.21 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.137561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Great-West Lifeco

In other news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total value of C$228,590.10. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total value of C$228,590.10. Also, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$214,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,402. 70.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

