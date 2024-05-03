BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $77.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 10.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

