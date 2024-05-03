BMO Capital Markets Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $85.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

