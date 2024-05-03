Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Director Purchases C$23,000.00 in Stock

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) Director Cesar Gonzalez bought 100,000 shares of Bonterra Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.

Shares of BTR traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.23. 283,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.69. Bonterra Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.36.

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

