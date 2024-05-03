Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Director Purchases C$23,000.00 in Stock

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) Director Cesar Gonzalez bought 100,000 shares of Bonterra Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.
Bonterra Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BTR traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.23. 283,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.69. Bonterra Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.36.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
