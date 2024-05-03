Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,472.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,523.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,395.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 176.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

