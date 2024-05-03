Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3,472.91, but opened at $3,700.00. Booking shares last traded at $3,700.00, with a volume of 159,825 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,790.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Booking by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,523.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,395.60.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

