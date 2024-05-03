Booking’s (BKNG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,820.81.

Booking Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $119.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,592.28. 423,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,523.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,395.60. The company has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 176.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,385,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $3,526,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Booking by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

