BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 367,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,615. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.