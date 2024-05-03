Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,384 shares of company stock worth $5,395,560. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $72.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

