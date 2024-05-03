Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $76.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

In related news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,083.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 223,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

