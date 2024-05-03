Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 599 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,859,000 after acquiring an additional 144,633 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $174.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

