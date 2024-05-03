Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,302 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in American Express by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 140,954 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,383 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $91,660,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AXP opened at $231.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.49. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $240.55. The stock has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,891 shares of company stock valued at $44,373,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.