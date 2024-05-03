Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $65.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRZE. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.12.

Get Braze alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRZE

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.13. Braze has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $62,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $62,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $854,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,815 shares of company stock worth $4,164,679 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.