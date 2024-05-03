Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 329,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 78,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

