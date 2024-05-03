British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 407.25 ($5.12).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLND. Barclays downgraded shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 432 ($5.43) to GBX 405 ($5.09) in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($5.89) price objective for the company.

British Land Stock Up 2.4 %

British Land Company Profile

LON:BLND opened at GBX 402.96 ($5.06) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -353.86, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 377.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 368.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 421.90 ($5.30).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

