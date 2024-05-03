British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 407.25 ($5.12).
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLND. Barclays downgraded shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 432 ($5.43) to GBX 405 ($5.09) in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($5.89) price objective for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on British Land
British Land Stock Up 2.4 %
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.