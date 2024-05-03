Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $4.87 on Monday. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

