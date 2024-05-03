Brokerages Set Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target at $103.00

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADUS. Barclays lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 40.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS opened at $98.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $104.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

